IFA president Tim Cullinan said pig processors have to pass back substantial price increases to farmers immediately.

“Processors cannot survive without a steady supply from farmers. The losses on farms are so severe that production is under threat.

“No time can be wasted in getting money back to farmers who have shouldered the impact of input hikes,” he said.

Retailers have confirmed to the IFA that significant increases on all pigmeat products have come into effect.

IFA pigs chair Roy Gallie said now is the time for the processors to feed these increases back inside the farmgate.

“The situation on farms is very serious and cashflow is under severe pressure. There’s no excuse not to return a higher price to farmers,” he said.

The IFA campaign is looking for the price paid for pigs to reach €2/kg by 1 June.

IFA will not sign up to ‘cap and trade’ model

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the IFA will not support exploring a ‘cap and trade’ model for emissions, as proposed in the Dairy Food Vision Group interim report.

“The reality is, this is a quota by another name, which the IFA is completely opposed to,” he said.

“We are also opposed to the proposal to force farmers to cut inorganic fertiliser use by 22% to 25% by 2025, and by 30% by 2030.

“The current target, as set out by the minister in AgClimatise and subsequently included in the overall Food Vision report, is to reduce inorganic fertiliser use by 20% by 2030. This is already a challenging target and we will not support any further tightening of this,” he said.

On the proposed cow exit/reduction scheme, Cullinan said the IFA was willing to have further engagement on the condition that any such scheme would be 100% publicly funded, will not lead to restrictions on any farmer who does not sign up to the scheme and that other farming sectors are fully consulted.

The IFA president said the organisation would support the other 14 recommendations in the report, which were consistent with IFA’s overall policy of reducing emissions per unit of output rather than restricting output.