The pig sector is experiencing a “perfect storm of crises” which didn’t happen overnight, according to Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy TD.

Carthy said rising pig farm input costs, decreasing prices and insufficient processing capacity are leading to losses for pig farmers.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD said pig farmers in his constituency are particularly impacted as the sector is an integral part of the rural economy.

While acknowledging Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s work on the issue to date, he said there is “plenty of talking” but that there is now a “need for action”.

Carthy made his comments during a discussion on the pig sector with Minister McConalogue in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Input costs

Carthy told the Oireachtas that pig farm input costs are contributing to what is now an “existential threat” to the sector.

He described how feed costs for barley and wheat have increased by some 50% and that these, alongside energy costs, have “hit pockets really hard”.

“I spoke to one pig farmer today who has seen his gas bill increase from €10,000 to €40,000,” he said.

Price drops

The Sinn Féin TD noted that pig prices in 1996 were the equivalent of €1.40/kg and that today they stand at about €1.42/kg. He said this lack of price increase evidences the severity of the challenges facing the sector.

He also said that the capacity of processing plants is at crisis point due to insufficient staffing and called on Minister McConalogue to work with plant owners to address this.

He said the “insufficient processing capacity” is leading to slaughter delays which create further losses for pig farmers.

Priority

Responding to Matt Carthy TD’s remarks, Minister McConalogue said the “continued development of the [pig] sector is a real priority” for him.

He said that out of all farm sectors, the “cyclical nature” of the pig sector between price increases and drops is one which has the worst impact on its farmers.

He described how the average price for pigmeat in 2021 was 8% lower than what farmers received in 2020 and that such a drop was in line with other EU countries.

However, he outlined the work underway to support pig farmers to get through this current crisis, which he sees lasting for the “first half of this year”.

Minister McConalogue told the Dáil that he has convened a pig taskforce, met with the banks on finance, highlighted the issues with his European colleagues and is “exploring and looking at all options”.

