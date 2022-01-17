Minister McConalogue is set to raise pigmeat prices and farm input costs at a meeting of agricultural ministers in Brussels.

Rising agricultural input costs and low pigmeat prices are the main issues that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will discuss at a meeting of the EU’s agricultural ministers on Monday.

Minister McConalogue has stated that the mechanisms available at European level should be considered to lessen the burden of the rise in production costs on farmers’ incomes.

“Despite the strong recent performance across many markets, I remain concerned about the ongoing impact of increases in fuel, fertiliser, feed and energy prices over recent times. These are putting farmer margins under significant pressure,” explained the Minister.

“It is important to consider carefully all possible levers to ease these impacts, including the issue of anti-dumping duties on fertilisers, and I look forward to hearing further updates on the Commission’s consideration of this issue as it progresses,” he said.

Pigmeat

Minister McConalogue went on to acknowledge the difficulties borne by the pig sector, as the IFA reports that farmers are losing €35 per finished pig after feed price increases have coincided with a drop in the pork market.

The Minister is due to meet with representatives from the IFA’s pigs committee on Tuesday, with the committee hopeful that emergency funding will be made available to ease downward financial pressure.

Crisis funding

The Minister has said he will raise the topic of crisis funding with the other minister's at the meeting in Brussels.

“I am also concerned about the sustained nature of the difficulties being experienced on the pigmeat market and I will be asking the Commission to consider the rapid deployment of appropriate market support measures.

“Our pig farmers have always been remarkably resilient, but I am acutely aware of the challenges they are facing at present,” he added.

The Minister’s comments come as the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is set to protest in Co Dublin on Monday outside retailers.