“The situation across Europe remains difficult with a sluggish return to tourism," the IFA said.

Despite demand for beef in the warm BBQ weather, sales of pigmeat remain “sluggish”, according to the IFA.

Its weekly pig report said that there was “no massive appetite for additional numbers”.

“All processors of pigs and pigmeat report that pigmeat is slower to move in the warm weather, with other meats, beef in particular, gaining most from the BBQ season.

The IFA outlined the current prices for pigs.

Export plants: Top prices on a flat-rate basis