The analysis included data from 88 herds, with herd sizes ranging from under 100 sows to over 2,500. \ Ramona Farrelly

A new report from Teagasc has shown that the average number of pigs-per-sow has hit an all time high.

An average of 27.5 pigs were produced per sow in 2020.

The report compared the performance of herds inputting records into Teagasc’s e-profit monitor programme to similar reports completed on the pig sector over the past five years.

The data analysed in the publication was sourced from 88 herds comprising over 70,000 sows – 48% of the total national sow herd.

The average herd size included in the database was 799 sows, significantly higher than the national average. All averages listed in the report were calculated as a weighted average.

The top 25% of herds achieved lower mortality at all stages of production, better sow reproductive performance and weaned at 27 days, slightly earlier than the national average.

It was suggested in the report that performance may have been achieved through better disease management practices.

Performance

The 18% increase in the quantity of pig meat produced per sow per year since 2015 was evaluated to have been driven both by the increased number of pigs weaned per sow each year and an increase in average carcase weights.

The average deadweight of pigs was 88.2kg across the farms surveyed, up from 86.7kg in 2019. These pigs were however killed at a heavier 115.3kg liveweight, meaning that kill-out percentages stayed the same.

The 2020 average yearly output per sow was evaluated to be 2,426kg of pig meat, produced from 8,488kg of feed.

According to the report, weaner mortality decreased slightly, while finisher mortality remained steady.