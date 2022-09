Hidden Hearing has been looking at the loudest noises on farms.

Top of the loud list when it comes to animals are pigs, who check in at a whopping 100 decibels, way above the safe noise level in a workplace.

As loud as a powertool, two hours of exposure is too much. Shotguns, chainsaws and tractors at full revs are also on the loud list.

Did they measure the sound a farmer makes after one of the kids leaves the gate open and stock escape, I wonder?