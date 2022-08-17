Following the acquisition of Welsh-based Randall Parker Foods in November 2021, Pilgrim’s UK has launched its Pilgrim’s UK Lamb business, offering premium Welsh and British farm-assured lamb.

Pilgrim’s UK is part of US-based Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, the same company that bought Moy Park in 2017. Brazilian meat processing giant, JBS, has a controlling stake of just over 80% in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Outside of its acquisition of Moy Park, Pilgrim’s entered the UK market in 2019 when it acquired major pig processor, Tulip from Danish Crown in a deal worth £290m. It re-branded Tulip as Pilgrim’s Pride in August 2020.

The UK arm of the company has now added Randall Parker Foods to its operations, which previously operated from two processing sites, including a primary processing facility at Powys in Wales.

Read more

Record meat factory profits in 2021