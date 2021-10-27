I see that Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett is on the lookout for a media adviser.

While there is no job spec for the role, she has said that “agriculture experience” is preferred. I’d go so far to say that it is essential and that the successful candidate will need to wrap their head around the national herd, emissions, carbon budgets, Farm to Fork, the next CAP and the Nitrates Action Programme, to name a few big issues.

I’ll be keeping an eye on who applies. I might even apply myself, but I’ve a feeling the “immediate availability” aspect of the job is important and I’ve enough to be dealing with inside my own farm gate with all the changes coming down the tracks.