The increased cost of machinery replacement, tyres, oil, insurance and labour throughout 2022 with more expected into 2023 are the reasons behind a 5% increase in contractor charges, according to FCI.

The cost of cutting silage is likely to top €175/ac and could reach €187/ac (including VAT) this year, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors of Ireland (FCI).

It says that charges for a range of work will increase by 5% on average. FCI forecasts that the cost to bale and wrap silage will be €16.50 to €17.50/bale, €28/ac to €30/ac for mowing and €175/hr to €185/hr for umbilical slurry spreading. All prices include VAT.

The FCI said the hike in charges reflected the increased cost of machinery replacement, tyres, oil, insurance and labour.

Contractor charges will be job- and region-specific and diesel prices have fallen by over 30% since 2022.