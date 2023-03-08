Joseph Walls Ltd is a family-run Agri Merchants serving the counties of Down, Tyrone, Armagh and Louth through its three depots in Hilltown, Clough and Dundalk. Now in its second generation, the business is headed up by Christopher Walls with the help of his father Joseph.

“Fertiliser, lime and grass seed are the core elements of the business. Not only do we supply but we also offer customers the service of spreading each of these inputs, especially lime which on average usually amounts to 20,000t each year. We also contract spread fertiliser for farmers,” Christopher stated.