The Climate Action Plan 2023 aims to incentivise more farmers to convert to organic.

The Climate Action Plan includes a target of over 12,800 organic farmers by 2030, based on the average Irish farm size of 35ha.

The plan seeks to increase organic land area to 450,000ha, larger than Co Tipperary, by the end of the decade.

From 1 January, there will be 4,100 organic farmers either in conversion or fully converted, under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), meaning the new target would require a further 8,500 farmers to enter the sector.

The drive for organics is to be funded under a CAP programme. It has an organic budget of €250m, aimed at reaching 330,00ha by 2027 or 7.5% of all agricultural land area.

An additional €250m in funding could be required to support existing and new participants to reach the new 450,000ha target for 2023, set this week.

