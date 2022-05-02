Farmers could be paid a maximum of €1,000 under the scheme. \ Houston Green

Farmers could be paid €100/ha to grow silage under a package being brought to cabinet by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this Tuesday.

If it receives the green light, farmers will be paid €100/ha for up to a maximum of 10ha of silage. This would result in a maximum payment of €1,000 per farmer under the scheme.

It is understood that up to €55m could be earmarked for the scheme and that payments under the scheme would be made later in the year.

Tillage

In March, the Minister announced a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme which pays farmers grow more tillage crops as well as clover and multi species swards to help offset the country's dependency on imported grains and artificial fertilisers in light of the war in Ukraine.

Two packages worth a total of €20m have been allocated to pig farmers, who are dealing with skyrocketing feed and energy costs over the last number of months. Some €3m has also been assigned to the horticulture sector, which has seen soaring energy costs.

Fodder committee

Over the last number of months fertiliser, feed and energy costs have soared across farms.

A National Fodder and Food Security Committee to provide advice and assistance to farmers throughout this period and he also established an emergency response team in his own Department to manage the impact.

At the latest meeting of the committee, a Teagasc survey of 936 drystock farmers found that 61% had no difficulty in sourcing fertiliser. However, 49% had no nitrogen spread on grazing ground as of mid-April.

Fifty-seven per cent of farmers said they were reducing nitrogen rates on silage ground.

