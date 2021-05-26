As CAP talks go down to the wire, I wondered how the various Irish delegations made it to Brussels, given there are no direct flights at the moment.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is out there and I believe he departed from Baldonnel aboard an Air Corps plane – a Pilatus PC-12. The Government’s Learjet, with a cost per flying hour of almost €4,000, was left at home.

IFA president Tim Cullinan is also in Brussels, representing COPA-COGECA, the umbrella group of farm organisations. Its president was unable to make the trip, so Cullinan as vice-president has stepped in.

He had to take the scenic route, flying to a neighbouring airport before taking a train into Brussels.