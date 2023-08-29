The planned rise in excise duty of seven cent on a litre on petrol, five cent a litre on diesel and one cent on agricultural diesel must be suspended indefinitely, according to Irish Farmers Association (IFA) farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh.

“At a time of a cost of living crisis and stubbornly high inflation, it seems unconscionable that the Government would proceed with imposing further taxes on already stretched families as we approach the autumn and winter period,” she said.

According to the AA, diesel prices have increased by over 20% since May and now stand at over €1.70/l across the country.

“Before this increase, the Government was taking almost 60% of the price of fuel in taxes. I am calling on Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to reconsider the timing of this increase in excise duty and announce an indefinite suspension immediately,” she concluded.