Planning farm operations well in advance and communicating the plan to the wider farm team is crucial for effective management. \ Philip Doyle

Planning can help delivery and timing of many farm tasks and when more tasks are planned, there is less risk of having to rush to complete the job.

Of course, there are always items that crop up that need immediate attention.

However, be real with yourself and the people who make your farm business work in terms of what planning is happening on your farm.

Everyone working on the farm needs a plan well in advance of having to complete a task so they can have time to process the job in terms of what help they need, what other resources they need and how long the job is going to take. Whether it is external contractors or those who are part of the everyday team, a plan is necessary.

Written plan

A written plan is the best as, again, it makes the plan visual allowing the team to digest it slowly and it is, of course, a written record for everyone.

Accidents are more common when team members are rushing, unprepared for a change in the weather or with poorly prepared or defective equipment.

There is an onus on all farm owners to ensure the equipment being used is up to scratch and any risks to those using the equipment are minimised.

We have had a number of accidents recently where defective machinery or machinery used inappropriately has been the cause of a farm accident.

As a team member working on the farm, there is an onus on you to report any defects or broken machine parts to the owners.

Second chance

Life is precious, our bodies are precious and I’ve talked to too many farmers who would love a second chance.

Sustainability is often used to describe the environment.

However, the team players working on the farm are by far the most precious of all assets on Irish farms. Mind them.