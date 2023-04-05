The Leinster farmer was granted planning permission for parlour and cubicles, but the council's decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

“We run a small beef enterprise on 70 acres and considered dairy farming as a viable alternative,” a Leinster farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We submitted an application to install a 16-unit milking parlour, drafting area and 68 cubicles on to an existing slatted house in November and were granted permission in February.

“Peter Sweetman, associated with Wild Ireland Defence CLG, put in a €20 submission to the council saying that the development might influence the Special Protection Area (SPA) and Special Area of Conservation (SAC) located more than 4km way from our farmyard.

“The council seemed to have either dismissed his objections or deemed it vague/generic.

“Since the planning approval, Peter Sweetman has brought it further, paying €230 to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála (ABP). We have spent over €3,500 to respond to the appeal, involving an ecologist and planning consultant, neither of whom can see any reasonable effect our intended 50-cow dairy herd will have on environmental issues.

“Personally, we see it as an attack once again on small family farming. This is having phenomenal financial implications on me and my family.

“We have invested €40,000-plus in stock, architect fees, solicitors, accountants and planning consultants, along with miscellaneous costs paid from savings.

“Our beef animals stocked on-farm are limited, which will prove difficult to pay our bills if we cannot milk cows on our farm next spring. I have contacted ABP but they cannot give me a timeline on when my case will be heard due to backlogs…my hands are tied.

“In my opinion, it is shocking that someone or some organisation, regardless of their location, can object freely on their whim and hold up these projects.”