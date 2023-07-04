The CSO figures released for the first quarter of 2023 show that the number of planning applications granted for the first three months of the year is 29% lower than for quarter one of 2022.

In the period January to March, a total of 162 planning permissions were accepted for "buildings for agriculture", while the figure for the corresponding period in 2022 was 229.

In terms of regions, the majority of planning permissions granted were in the "southern" region, with 82 new constructions, 14 extensions and one alteration and conversion permission granted in the region.

The "eastern and midlands" had a substantially lower number of permissions granted, with 32 new constructions, two extensions and a sole alteration and conversion permission granted. The "western and northern" area had the lowest number of overall planning permissions granted, with 24, four and two accepted permissions for new construction, extensions and alterations and conversions respectively.

The CSO figures do not show the volume of planning permissions received, or the rate of acceptance of planning permissions received. Reports from agricultural building contractors are mixed, with some reporting high volumes of work due to lack of available skilled labour, while others report a slowing down of work as commodities such as milk fall in price at faster rate than that of building materials.