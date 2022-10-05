The Government is set to scrap the need for planning permission for solar PV arrays on sheds, buildings and homes under new legislation.

The long-awaited legislation will see the current rules which require planning permission for solar arrays larger than 12m2 on homes and 50m2 on businesses and sheds (or above 50% of the total roof area) become defunct.

However, restrictions will still apply in 43 areas close to airports and helipads which have been designated as solar safeguard zones by the Irish Aviation Authority.

These solar safeguard zones cover less than 2% of the country, however, and the small number of farms which fall into the zones will still be able to install arrays of up to 300m2 without planning permission. Houses which fall under the zones will also be exempt from planning.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing Peter Burke, who developed the changes, said that farms, homes and businesses can reduce the cost of their electricity bills while boosting the country’s energy security.

“There will be no limit on the number of solar panels you can now erect on your roof without the need for planning permission,” Minister Burke told the Irish Farmers Journal. Farmers will of course still be limited in terms of export capacity and cost however.

Pat Smith, chair of the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation, said that an amendment to planning regulations in this area was long overdue.

Earlier this week, the Government announced that 2023’s Targeted Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme (TAMS) funding allocation was increased to €90m.

Solar panels will be grant aided at a rate of 60% for all eligible farmers and solar panel applications will now fall under a standalone investment ceiling of €90,000.

Excess electricity produced from TAMS-funded panels cannot be exported to the grid, however.

The SEAI also recently launched grants of up to €2,400 towards the installation of solar panels and any excess produced can be exported to the grid.