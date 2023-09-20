Using the app will be cheaper and quicker than paper forms for the farmers who use it, the Minister said.

Sheep farmers can now notify the Department of Agriculture of farm-to-farm sheep movements on a newly developed app, with plans to roll out the service to other movement types next year.

The AIM Services app was developed to bring all livestock farmers the option of recording movements without having to fill out paper forms, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

Farmers who use the app will no longer have to submit a pink copy of the dispatch document to their local regional veterinary office (RVO).

“Posting forms is outdated, expensive and time consuming,” the Minister said.

Cost effective

“The new AIM Services app is a cost effective and efficient way for sheep farmers to instantly report their farm-to-farm movements.

“The immediacy of the notification will also further enhance our highly regarded animal traceability systems,” he said.

He encouraged all sheep farmers to engage with the app and stated that Department officials will be on hand to help farmers install and use the app at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

It is expected that 2023 sheep census returns can be submitted through the app.

The app will be extended to other sheep movements and to other species “throughout 2024 and beyond”.