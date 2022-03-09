The minister told Morning Ireland listeners that planting cereals was one of the most economical farm management decisions farmers could make.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said there is an onus on every farmer to ensure plans are put in place to guarantee supplies of feed on their farms into the winter.

The minister also said that some dairy farmers have the expertise and capabilities of producing grain on their farms this year.

Minister McConalogue’s comments were made on RTÉ Radio 1 on Wednesday, as he discussed the Government’s plans to cut excise duty on diesel, as well as the meeting he held with farm organisations on Tuesday.

“There is going to be an onus each farm business themselves to assess the next year in terms of making preparations for the year ahead, in terms of aiming preparations for next autumn-winter, given the fact that 60% of our grain for our national need is imported,” he said.

When pushed on whether the Department of Agriculture was suggesting that non-tillage farmers diversify with cereals in 2022, Minister McConalogue explained that producing grain was an important consideration for all farmers.

No indication was made on a decision surrounding the allocation of funding to increased cereal production.

“Well, I am asking each farmer to make plans for the year ahead and I think one of the most economical things that and farm can do is consider planting some grain this year and they should look at that and consider their options,” the minister went on.

“It is important at national level that we increase our grain supply, because 60% of it comes from outside the country and we need to work together to ensure that we can increase that.

“I think some will be able to and I think everybody has to consider their own situation and what they can do and it is important that everyone plans what is right for their farm enterprise,” he said.

Farm group meeting

Planning, leadership and co-operation will be needed by the agri-food sector, the minister said.

Tuesday’s meeting with the farmer organisations and the subsequent convening of the national fodder and food security committee would help the Department achieve this, he said.

“Well, I think the key ask of the farm organisations after I called them together was that I wouldn’t predetermine or decide without consultation and engagement with them how we would approach this challenge and that is very much the approach that I have taken,” stated the minister.

“There were many good and varying ideas from the seven different farm organisations that we had there last night in terms of how we would meet the challenge now in the time ahead and it is important that we work together,” he added.