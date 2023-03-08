The new CAP regulations state that a grass buffer strip of at least 3m must be maintained around the external area of the parcel/area in catch crops.

Buffers of 3m around a field of grazable forage or catch crops do not have to be planted with grass, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Buffers of 3m around a field of grazable forage or catch crops do not have to be planted with grass, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The new CAP regulations state that a grass buffer strip of at least 3m must be maintained around the external area of the parcel/area in catch crops.

“Any vegetation type will suffice provided that the buffer area is not set to a grazable (non-grass) forage crop,” the Department said.

It said that the buffer cannot be an extension of the catch crop, but can be made up of previous crop volunteers, regeneration of the previous crop or a sown grass crop.

“These areas must be unfenced and remain accessible to livestock while the crop is being grazed in situ.”

Watercourse

Where a watercourse is present, the 3m uncultivated buffer is to be extended by 1m to 4m. This 1m can be made up of previous crop volunteers or grass.

“However, fencing to a minimum distance of 1.5m from the top of the bank, or water’s edge, may be required under statutory management requirement two if the holding’s grassland stocking rate is greater than 170kg N/ha before exports,” it added.

The Department also clarified that the lie-back area must be at least equal to the area of forage crop which is being grazed in situ.