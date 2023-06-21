John Walsh, Managing Director Irish Country Meats discussing market opportunities for organic lamb with Minister for state Pippa Hackett and her husband Mark. \ Odhran Ducie

There will be further opportunities available this autumn to grow participation in organic farming. Speaking at the Sheep 2023 event held in Gurteen Agricultural College on Saturday, Minister Pippa Hackett encouraged farmers to consider joining what she described as the ‘fastest growing sector in Irish agriculture’.

The Minister said that there will be a continued push to achieve the target of reaching 7.5% of utilisable agricultural area farmed organically by 2027.

She welcomed the sharp jump in participation from sheep farmers and highlighted that the scheme will open for applications again in autumn 2023.

The number of sheep farmers converted or converting to organic farming now stands at just over 1,500 flocks, or about 40% of farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

A large percentage of these farmers joined the OFS in the latest intake last autumn.

The number of sheep farmed organically was previously in the region of 80,000 head but this will rise substantially, with another 150,000 sheep present on farms undergoing conversion.

Market opportunities

John Walsh, managing director of Irish Country Meats says there is significant scope to increase the volume of sheepmeat sold organically in export markets.

The title sponsors of Sheep 2023 said that sales of organic lamb are at a crossroads, and with the right support could develop in to a solid market capable of returning a price premium on a higher volume of Irish sheepmeat exports.

Walsh said “Organic lamb is at a crossroads at present. The existing market outlets are performing robustly, but there is not much scope to grow volumes within this customer base.

Irish organic lamb has a positive reputation in export markets and there are opportunities to grow our existing customer base. This can only happen, however, if we can provide a consistent supply across the 52 weeks of the year.

If the sector can reduce the current high level of leakage out of organics then this would go a long way in achieving these goals”.

Irish Country Meats has now also started processing lamb in its Navan plant in Co Meath to give producers in the west and midlands another option outside of its main processing plant in Camolin.

Seeing is believing

Jack Nolan, Head of the Department’s organic division advised farmers interested in going organic to take advantage of a more extensive support network.

“Teagasc and the Agricultural Consultants Association have greatly expanded the number of advisers present to assist farmers in exploring opportunities to convert to organic farming.

"The organic certification bodies also have a team ready and willing to help. There are substantial payments available, and feedback we are receiving is that organic farming can deliver a significant benefit to the farm’s income.

"I would advise anyone considering converting to organics to talk to an adviser or attend an event where they can hear first-hand from farmers who have made the switch”.