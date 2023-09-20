As the summer comes to a close and as Macra comes back into full swing, there is a flurry of activity in clubs and counties across the country.

With clubs coming back to their monthly meetings and regions setting themselves up for the year, there is plenty to do for new and seasoned Macra members.

As September is the start of the Macra competition calendar, regions across the country have started planning and hosting their competitions.

First up on the cards this year is Question Time, which will be held in Wexford on 30 September – a great competition to test out a club’s general knowledge and get them started for the year.

GAA All-Ireland finals

Next up, there will be the GAA All-Ireland finals on 22 October in Laois. One to get all of those “I could have played county” folks active and going in the club, with Macra’s very own president Elaine Houlihan presenting the winning shields.

Where to next? Only to Ballinasloe, for what some say is “the Macra weekend of the year”, and the Annual Macra Conference – better known as The Rally – which will take place on the October bank holiday weekend.

Quiz

On the Saturday night, Macra will be holding the Know Your Ag Quiz, to test out club’s knowledge on all things agriculture.

A helpful hint: give the Irish Farmers Journal a read during the weeks before the quiz, who are Macra’s proud sponsors for the competition.

Beef and sheep stock judging

The next day, it’s off to the parade ring for the Beef and Sheep Stock Judging competition. A keen eye is needed to pick out your heifers from your weanlings, and your lambs from your ewes.

Keeping things moving in November, Macra has their welding competition in Kildalton College on 18 November. With plenty of time for members to practice that perfect weld, it’s sure to be a red-hot competition amongst members.

On 19 November, Macra will go to Co Clare for the bowling competition where clubs will be aiming for strikes – and keeping away from the gutters.

Finally, on 26 November, Macra will hold their Indoor Soccer All-Ireland, a great competition to keep clubs and members active and to show their competitive streaks.

There is plenty to be organised by the national competitions committee as well as regional committees, who will all be working together for the best outcome: clubs and members enjoying themselves.

If you are interested, you can get involved with your local club. If unsure of where your local club is, a quick search on the Macra website will show you. There’s plenty of activity on club and counties’ social media pages, so come along and get involved.