Listen in for all the news and views at Ploughing 2023.

Welcome to ‘Plough On’, the Irish Farmers Journal daily podcast for Ploughing 2023. Our team will release a podcast each day of this week’s National Ploughing Championships.

The Plough On podcast will cover the highlights of each day in Ratheniska, farmer views, ministerial interviews and much more. It’ll be available for listening on your way home each evening, from 6pm, on the Irish Farmers Journal app, Spotify and all the usual spots you get your podcasts.

Our weekly Farm Tech Talk, Tillage, Young Stock and news podcasts will also be available for download.

For this introductory episode, the first of the series, Barry Murphy, Rachel Donovan, Noel Bardon and Sarah McIntosh look ahead to this week’s event. We bring you some of the expected highlights, a word from the NPA, traffic advice and more.

Our team will be on the ground and speaking to farmers from across the country throughout Ploughing 2023. We want to hear from you so watch out for us and our mics and make sure to say hello.