Listen in for all the news and views at Ploughing 2023.

Welcome to Plough On, the Irish Farmers Journal daily podcast for Ploughing 2023.

Our team is releasing a podcast each day of this week’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

In Tuesday's episode, Barry Murphy, Rachel Donovan, Noel Bardon and Sarah McIntosh were on the ground for the first day of the Ploughing, talking to farmers and politicians about the nitrates cut, bad weather and beef prices.

We hear from some of the first farmers through the gates, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, chef Neven Maguire and much more.

Listen in for the latest.