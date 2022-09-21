Over 90,000 people flocked to day one of Ploughing 2022. \ Philip Doyle

There is a dry day in store for the second day of Ploughing 2022.

Current indications from Met Éireann’s rainfall radar suggest there’ll be no rain this Wednesday in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

In Leinster, Met Éireann has said there will be sunny spells at first but it will become rather cloudy on Wednesday morning.

“Some patches of light rain and drizzle but a mostly dry day,” it said.

It will be another mild and humid day, with top temperatures ranging from 17°C to 19°C in mostly moderate southerly winds and winds will be fresh at times near the south coast.

Day one of Ploughing 2022 saw the president of Ireland Michael D Higgins take in the action at the ploughing site.

President Michael D Higgins pays a visit to the All Ireland Horse Plough competition on day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships. Pictured are Colman Cogan’s Shire horses Ned and Ted @NPAIE pic.twitter.com/jyoGbDh2BN — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) September 20, 2022

Party leaders

Day two will see some of the political party leaders attend the ploughing championships.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will all be in attendance.