The Daisy Bed cubicle cleaning kit can be removed in as little as five minutes.

Purcell Agri Sales showcased its latest Daisy Bed ride on cubicle sweeper and lime dispenser solution at this year’s event.

Until now, the only model offered by Kilkenny brothers John and Tom Purcell was the walk-behind option. Wanting to expand the range, the firm has designed and manufactured a modular scraper, sweeper and lime dispensing kit to suit the small Italian-built MultiOne 1 Series loader range which the firm is now the dealer for. The compact 1 Series is 3wd and fitted with a 12hp Yanmar diesel engine and hydrostatic transmission. It has a maximum lift capacity of 250kg.

Unlike the many purpose-built machines, the attraction of this latest Daisy Bed offering is the fact that the cubicle kit can be removed in five minutes, leaving the loader so that it can be used for other duties.

The MultiOne 1 Series complete with the cubicle sweeper, scraper and lime dispensing kit is priced at €21,500 plus VAT.