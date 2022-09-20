The MJ39-143 features two gearbox driven rotors, each fitted with four overlapping blades.

Major unveils head for excavators and hedge-cutters

Major Equipment unveiled its new hedge-cutting head at this year’s Ploughing. Two models are offered, the MJ139-143 suiting power arm hedge-cutters and the MJ139-143D to suit excavators in the 10t-14t category.

Unlike the traditional rotor head fitted with flails in a spiral configuration, the new MJ39-143 features two gearbox driven Cylcone-like rotors each fitted with four overlapping blades.

The hydraulic motor is equipped with an overrun clutch, protecting the hydraulic system when the motor stops. It has a minimum power requirement of 80l-110l/min. The unit features a 1.43m heavy duty deck with deep sides to ensure mulch is retained within the hedgerow.

An adjustable front hood, hydraulically or manually enabled, controls the amount of material entering the cutting chamber. Cutting height is adjustable between 40mm and 100mm via the full length roller for verge work and can be moved up and away for hedge-cutting.

The power-arm model weighs 370kg while the excavator unit weighs 415kg. Prices for the MJ139-143 lineup starts at €9,500 plus VAT.