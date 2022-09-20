The Tedd-air 840 T continues to use the firms hooked type tine.

Malone Farm Machinery officially launched its Tedd-air 840 T six-rotor trailed tedder at this year’s Ploughing, alongside its Procut 285 (2.85m) and 320 (3.2m) plain mowers.

The Tedd-air 840 T six-rotor tedder has a working width of 8.4m (27.5ft) and is understood to be the base model for a larger line of trailed tedders that will soon follow as suggested by the current heavy built chassis. An eight and 10-rotor model are expected to follow in due course with the eight-rotor (and possibly the 10-rotor) expected to use this same chassis.

Like its mounted counterparts, it continues with the hook tine design and features the firm’s in-house developed closed circuit hydraulic stabilisation and locking system. Other features include three-position height adjustment, Kennfixx hydraulic connections, a spare wheel and lighting kit.

With a folded transport length of 4.5m, the unit has a transport width of 2.84m and it requires two double-acting hydraulic spools.

The Tedd-air 840 T is priced at €21,000 Plus VAT.