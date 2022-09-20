Making its Irish debut was the all new Ultra Light Manitou (ULM) compact telehandler range. Dubbed a new market segment for the company, the ULM has been targeted towards the agriculture, construction and landscaping sectors.

The 412H and 415H models offer respective lift capacities of 1,250kg and 1,500kg to a maximum lift height of 4.3m. Under the bonnet of both machines is a three-cylinder Stage V Yanmar engine which produces a maximum 35.1hp.

Similarly, both the 412H and 415H are equipped with a 48l/min hydraulic pump as standard and a single speed 25km/h hydrostatic transmission with speed restriction for yard work. Fitted front and rear are Comer sourced axles both featuring limited slip differentials as standard.

Designed with ease of transport in mind, both models measure just 1.49m in width and 1.92m in height and weigh less than 3,000kg. Manitou say that when combined with a trailer, the ULM has the potential of offering a total gross vehicle weight of under 3,500kg.

Optional equipment includes, an air conditioned cab, mud guards, Manitou’s ECS pressure release system and LED lights. The main difference between the two models is that the 415H has an additional 250kg lift capacity.