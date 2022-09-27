Northern Irish slurry equipment manufacturer SlurryKat displayed its very own new in-house developed macerator at this year’s Ploughing in Ratheniska.

One of the standout features of the firm’s design is the fact it uses round blades which run in contact with the cutting screen to shear fibrous material instead of serrated edge blades.

According to SlurryKat, the reasoning behind not opting for the serrated type is that during testing it found the blade serrations to catch fibrous material and in some situations lead to blockages.

It believes that a fully rounded blade prevents the possibility of any material being retained.

The SlurryKat macerator is now available on all low-emission slurry spreading systems.