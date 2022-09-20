Northern Irish slurry equipment manufacturer, Slurryquip used this year’s Ploughing as a platform to launch its slurry tanker mounted trailing shoe range and Orthros tandem dribble bar frame. Essentially, the Orthros is a telescopic frame designed to carry two dribble bars up to 12m each creating a total working width of 24m for use on tramlines.

The new trailing shoe range follows the Slurryquip mantra of closely coupled tanker dribble bar.

According to the firm, the new range comprises two models, 7.8m and 9.6m and have been designed with strength and low weight in mind. As is the case with its dribble bars, the trailing shoes are fitted with the in-house-built Slurryquip Xiphos macerator. Both models are fitted with a shearbolt breakaway protection system. The trailing shoe range has a starting price of €13,000 plus VAT.