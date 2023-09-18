The Irish Farmers Journal stand is located beside the headquarters of the National Ploughing Association at Block 2, Row 19, Stand 314.

Ratheniska beckons and the Irish Farmers Journal team has a packed schedule of events for the next three days. We’re looking forward to meeting our readers face to face again.

Where is the Irish Farmers Journal stand?

You’ll find us located in our usual central position beside the headquarters of the National Ploughing Association at Block 2, Row 19, Stand 314.

Politics, panel debates and pastries

The National Ploughing Championships is always a popular place for politicians (although the Taoiseach is a notable absentee this year) and we’ll have many of them on the Irish Farmers Journal stand over the three days.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole and deputy news editor Barry Murphy will facilitate a political panel each day at 12.30pm.

Ireland’s most popular chef Neven Maguire will cook up his usual storm with the Irish Country Living team on the Irish Farmers Journal stand from 1pm to 2.30pm on each day.

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan, beef editor Adam Woods, sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty, tillage editor Siobhán Walsh, the agribusiness duo of Lorcan Roche-Kelly and Phelim O’Neill, buildings guru Martin Merrick and the machinery team of Peter Thomas Keaveny and Gary Abbott will all be on hand to talk about how your farm business can survive and thrive in the current challenging environment.

They will each host a series of panel discussions with industry experts across the three days - to read the full details, click here.

Irish Farmers Journal Ploughing podcast

Drum roll please…the Irish Farmers Journal team has rolled out a new daily podcast specifically for the three-day event at Ratheniska.

The Plough On Podcast will cover the highlights of each day in Ratheniska, farmer views, ministerial interviews and much more.

It’ll be available for listening on your way home each evening, from 6pm, on the Irish Farmers Journal app, Spotify and all the usual spots you get your podcasts.

Solar and anaerobic digestion talks

TAMS grants for solar panels and how farmers might tap into anaerobic digestion as a potential income source have been a topic of conversation throughout 2023.

Renewables editor Stephen Robb will host a series of talks on solar and anaerobic digestion and the opportunities for farmers on the Irish Farmers Journal stand each day. You can read more about them here.

Ploughing competitors

While the majority of visitors to the Ploughing are trekking from stand to stand, the real action is out in the fields. Ploughing competitions are serious business and we spoke to a number of competitors ahead of their Ratheniska venture.

Check out these interviews with Offaly man Alan Cox, Mooncoin farmer James Aylward and Pat Doyle, the dairy farmer making his ploughing debut.

Let’s talk money

It’s been a tough year for farm incomes and there are many stands at Ratheniska where farmers can get advice on financial matters.

Naomi Hamilton O’Donnell has the lowdown on who to talk to, whether it’s a bank or credit union.

Business-like

Many a small business idea was cultivated and flourished at the National Ploughing Championships and 2023 will be no different.

Check out some of the businesses that will be showcased in the Local Enterprise Village.

How to get there

Check out your best route to Ratheniska using the maps and routes here, provided by An Garda Síochána, to avoid the worst of the traffic and get to and from Ploughing 2023 safely.