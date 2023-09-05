The official launch of the National Ploughing Championships for 2023 occurred on site in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday 5 September, with European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness in attendance.

Entertainment was provided by local performers, while prizewinning animals, high-powered tractors, horses and hounds were all on display.

National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh said that preparations are well under way, as the green field in the middle of Ireland transforms into a "bustling hub" for the National Ploughing Championships.

Showcase

The event, she said, provides a national stage to showcase all things that are great about Ireland and brings together people from all sectors of Irish society - both rural and urban.

There will be a spate of agricultural and plant machinery on display at this year's Ploughing, featuring an extensive range of cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

Visitors can take the opportunity to admire the quality livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

Sustainability

The NPA will be promoting the use of recyclable products, food waste will be converted into energy through an anaerobic digester and there will also be solar-panelled lighting towers, cardboard compactors, litter fines and waste separation operations on site this year.

Certa, formerly known as Emo Oil, is providing the electricity for the event using hydrated vegetable oil (recycled cooking oil).

All sectors of the food chain are represented at the Ploughing, from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.

Ploughing stakes

The national ploughing stakes has attracted entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland, with over 320 competitors over the three days, according to the NPA.

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year, such as fashion shows, sheep shearing, hunt derby, fun fair, food fayre, craft demonstrations, pony games, live music and dancing, vintage ploughing, threshing, motor show, baking competitions with celebrities and well known faces everywhere.