A general view of the large crowd that attended the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois, last year. \ Donal O'Leary

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) is urging farmers to buy their tickets for Ploughing 2023 online this year, as tickets will not be guaranteed on the gate at this year’s three-day event.

“Tickets must be pre-purchased online only in advance of the event on www.npa.ie,” the NPA has said.

Ticket availability for each day of the event will depend on capacity levels and the NPA can only guarantee entry of pre-purchased online tickets. The move is primarily down to health and safety due to record attendances in recent years, the NPA said. Ticket prices remain unchanged at €25.

The NPA will accept cheques/postal orders or cash from anyone who does not have internet access and will post a physical ticket. To do this, patrons can contact 059-8625125. The NPA could not say how many online tickets it had sold to date.