Emma Gowing, Killeigh, Co Offaly, competing in the farmerette class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Donal O' Leary

Emma Gowing is one of a small but fiercely competitive group of women who do battle in the fields each year.

Although she’s not competing at Ratheniska this year, she will be cheering on her family from the sidelines.

From Killeagh in Co Offaly, ploughing is a serious family tradition.

“My grandad Frank started our ploughing journey way back in the day. He passed on the ploughing to my own father back in the 80s.

"Our club in Offaly, which Frank was involved in, celebrated their 50-year anniversary recently and luckily we were able to attend and celebrate it,” she said.

“Ploughing has been part of our family for generations and, in 2018, I started ploughing at the age of 16.

"My first match which was a novice match in south Offaly. Unfortunately, I didn’t place, but I went back the following year in 2019 and ended up qualifying for the all-Ireland novice class,” she recalls.

Moving up

“In 2021, I qualified again to compete in the junior novice class and placed second, just two points behind first place.

"Last year, I missed out on qualifying for the novice class in ploughing championships, but the day or so before the farmerette class was due to compete I was asked to fill a place.”

Moving up to the farmerette class was a big decision.

“I had one more year left in the novice class, but we decided to go for it. There are five matches for the farmerette class throughout the county, four are in club matches and then the county match. You earn your spot over the five matches, which I think is brilliant,” she said.

“There is great support at the ploughing matches, there are only two of us ladies that plough in Co Offaly, so we always have each other’s backs and it’s a great support,” she said.

Family

This year, Emma will be on the sidelines supporting both her father and her brother.

“My father Frank is in the three-furrow senior reversible class. He has won this class twice already and came second last year, so we are looking forward to hopefully another good day out.

“My brother Ben is also competing. He’s ploughing in the two-furrow conventional junior novice class. It is his first year to compete in the national ploughing championships, as he has just completed his Leaving Cert.

"Two weeks of intensive practice began when the harvesting was complete.

“Frankie is a contractor, so it can be hard to find the time to get out ploughing, but we go to all the club matches around Offaly which is great for practice.”