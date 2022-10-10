The National Ploughing Championships will return to Ratheniska, Co Laois again next year from Tuesday 19 September to Thursday 21 September.

Making the announcement, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) said that this year's event was a "triumph" and "incredible success" as 277,000 patrons and 1,700 exhibitors embarked on the site.

The site which is located just outside Portlaoise town was confirmed as the ideal location for next year’s event at the National Ploughing Championships prize-giving ceremony on Sunday 9 September.

The event which took place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise was attended by over 500 people.

Speaking after the announcement NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: "We are delighted to be staging the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois again next year.

"Feedback from landowners, the local community and the wider public has been very positive and all were very enthusiastic to see a return.”

She added that many of the exhibitors and visitors over the three days of the event, all were very vocal about their wishes to have it staged again in Ratheniska, given how well it worked as a location this year. "The site has proved popular for several reasons including its central location and surrounding road and rail network.

"By and large most people travelled to the site with ease and the minimum of traffic delays.

"This has certainly helped the event in being such a success this year and we look forward to 2023," she said.

McHugh also congratulated all of the winners who were awarded at today’s prize-giving ceremony.

Supreme world ploughing conventional champion Eamonn Tracey from Carlow will again represent Ireland in next year’s World Ploughing Contest in Latvia.

Supreme world ploughing champion John Whelan from Wexford will take part in the reversible class.