There will be a focus on dog control at Ploughing 2023. \ Philip Doyle

Those attending the National Ploughing Championships 2023 will be advised of responsible dog ownership and told to keep them off farmland.

The message will be delivered at the Department of Rural and Community Development stand and led by Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

Local authority vets and dog wardens will be at the exhibit discussing the importance of keeping dogs under control, the issues of livestock worrying, the requirement to have a dog licence and general animal welfare.

‘Grave concern’

Describing the issue of dog attacks on livestock as causing “grave concern” to the farming community, Minister Humphreys said: “Visitors to our exhibit will notice the focus on responsible dog ownership where we will be emphasising the importance of keeping dogs under control in rural areas and dog owners’ responsibilities.

Dog attacks on sheep can be devastating for farmers, said Minister Heather Humphreys.

“We will be reminding attendees of the need to respect landowner’s requests and about where dogs are welcome and where they are not. Attacks by dogs on livestock cause huge emotional and economic harm to our farming families.

“It is vital that we promote responsible behaviour so everyone can enjoy the countryside without causing harm to farmer’s livelihoods.”

Exhibit

The sustainable development of outdoor recreation in rural areas will be a key focus for Minister Humphrey’s department at Ploughing 2023, due to begin in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday.

The department’s exhibit, ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting People and Communities’, will be located in the Government of Ireland Village (Block 3, Row 22, Stand 348).