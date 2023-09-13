The TL25.60 compact telehandler is the smallest of the manufacturer’s eight model agricultural telehandler range.

Limerick-based Bobcat dealer, Adare Machinery, will be showcasing five new Bobcat models for the first time at the Ploughing.

These models will include the T86 tracked skid-steer, L27 articulated compact loader, TL25.60 compact telehandler, as well as the CT2035 and CT2535 compact tractor models.

The TL25.60 is the latest arrival to the firm’s R series range and sits firmly as the smallest machine in the eight-model agricultural telehandler line up.

Powered by a 75hp Bobcat diesel engine, the TL25.60 has a rated operating capacity of 2,500kg and maximum lift height of 5.9m, which reaches 3.3m at full extension.

It also features 80l/min hydraulics and a boom-cushion retract feature as standard. Three other telehandler models will feature on the stand alongside the L85 wheel-loader.

The CT2035 and CT2535 compact tractors form part of the nine models available through the 1000, 2000 and 4000 series, ranging from 25hp to 58hp.

The CT2535 has 35hp on tap and, like the rest of the 2000 series, has a rear lift capacity of 740kg. Either a manual shift or hydrostatic transmission can be availed of, offering forward speeds of up to 14.4mph.

The L28 model small articulated loader will also be on display. It features a 25hp engine and lift capacity of 1,391kg via its telescopic lift arm. The clever articulation joint allows the rear tyres to match the front tyre path when turning.

Weighing in at 1,903kg, the L28 is just over 1m wide and features a tight-turning radius. Hydraulic flow tops out at 45.8l/min.

The T86 tracked skid-steer sits as the most powerful compact-tracked loader the firm has built to date. It churns out 105hp from its 3.8l Bobcat engine. It provides a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs: 87l/min, 138l/min and 159l/min.

The L85 articulated wheel loader will be exhibited.

The S70, S100 and S450 wheeled skid-steers will also be present alongside six mini-digger models.