Visitors to this year's Ploughing can expect "quite settled" weather, says Met Éireann. / Donal O' Leary

Weather conditions for the Ploughing this week will be quite settled, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, says Met Éireann.

The national forecaster says that while outbreaks of rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out, they will generally occur in the west and northwest.

A summary for all three days is provided below.

Tuesday

The first day of the National Ploughing Championships - Tuesday - will be cloudy, but mostly dry and there will be “pleasant sunny breaks too”, according to Met Éireann.

The day will be mild and humid, with highest temperatures reaching 17°C to 19°C, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday night will stay mild, with a mix of cloud and clear spells and just the chance of some light rain or drizzle along western and northwestern fringes. Nighttime temperatures will fall to lows of 9°C to 13°C.

Wednesday

While Met Éireann says Wednesday will be “mostly cloudy”, it has forecasted outbreaks of light rain and drizzle that will continue mostly in the west and north, away from the Ploughing’s location. However, there may be patchy drizzle across the country.

There will be light to moderate southerly winds in the morning and these will increase moderate to fresh southwesterly later in the day. Wednesday will stay mild, with highest temperatures of 16°C to 19°C.

Wednesday night will be “wet and breezy” as rain gradually extends from the Atlantic across much of the country, with some locally heavy falls at times.

However, it will remain dry in the southeast - and potentially in Co Laois - until morning. It will stay mild and humid overnight, with temperatures holding above 12°C to 15°C.

Thursday

Forecasted rain will clear the northwest during the morning and clear in all areas apart from the southeast by evening.

The rain will be followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions, but it will also be cooler for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures will reach 15°C to 18°C and these will be warmest in the southeast.

There will be moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly and these will become lighter as the rain clears.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with long clear spells, although a few showers may extend into the southwest from the Atlantic towards morning. Temperatures will fall to lows of 6°C to 10°C.

Read more