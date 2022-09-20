The new range comprises of the Fusion 4, the Fusion 4 Pro and the Fusion 4 Plus with film binding.

McHale presented its new Fusion 4 range of baler wrapper units at the Ploughing. The new range comprises the Fusion 4, the Fusion 4 Pro and the Fusion 4 Plus with film binding.

The Mayo manufacturer said it has designed its highest-output pickup to date for the new range. Dubbed as the Profi-Flo, McHale says the pickup reel is designed to increase crop intake through more efficient crop flow. Behind the two feed augers, a tapered feed channel is designed to encourage the crop to flow from the pickup towards the rotor and into the chamber.

Options include a five-tine bar cam track pick-up or, the optional, six-tine bar camless pickup, the latter of which has become slightly wider.

The pickup is now also fitted with a heavier driveline to reduce chain load. The rotor size has been slightly increased, as has the torque on the rotor.

Options include a five-tine bar cam track pickup or the optional six-tine bar camless pickup, the latter of which has become slightly wider. The new adaptive intake feature has been designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust to changes in material flow, meaning it will better handle lumpy rows.

The range is equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, while a 1,000rpm gearbox is an optional extra. McHale says the 1,000rpm gearbox results in an increase in PTO speed with reduced torque, to reduce sharp loads on the drive line and provide the clutch setting with 10% more capacity.

The range is equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, while a 1,000rpm option is available.

McHale said it has increased the density pressure across the range which results in well-shaped and tighter bales. All Fusion 4 Pro and Plus machines are now Isobus compatible as standard. List price for a McHale Fusion 4 Plus is €92,000 plus VAT.