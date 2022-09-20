The unit exhibited at the event was a 2,600-gallon galvanised tanker with a 10.7m trailing shoe, kitted out with full specification including an eight-inch auto fill lazy arm.

Keltec Engineering took the wraps off its new range of slurry tankers at the Ploughing this week. The unit exhibited at the event was a 2,600-gallon galvanised tanker with a 10.7m trailing shoe, kitted out with full specification including an 8in auto-fill lazy arm.

Keltec said its range of tankers will be offered with the choice of in-house designed dribble bars and trailing shoes, all of which feature the Sligo-manufactured AOL macerators. As visible in the picture, in transport position, its trailing shoe sits neatly on brackets along the barrel of the tanker. Pricing for similar starts from €44,000 plus VAT.

Initially, Keltec will be building a batch of popular-sized units such as 2,600-gallon tankers, with plans to extend this to a full line offering including tandem-axle machines in the near future. The company told the Irish Farmers Journal it is currently building a 7,200-gallon tri-axle unit for its distributor in Australia. The move into slurry equipment is not entirely new for the company, with the firm having developed a range of dribble bars and trailing shoes for another Irish manufacturer 15 years ago.