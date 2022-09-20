The range is made up of five models from a 500l ATV pulled machine to a 4,000l tractor drawn 24m machine.

Tow and Fert machines are primarily designed as liquid foliar spray machines. Designed and made in New Zealand, these machines have the ability to dissolve any nitrogen-based fertiliser (primarily urea), into a plant-available liquid solution.

The machine also has the ability to mix, suspend and apply micro-fine particulate and biological fertilisers while suspended in liquid. This includes very finely ground limestone (less than 15 microns while ground lime is about 2,000 microns).

A hydraulically powered belt-driven agitation system which features a patented housed impeller keeps the product from settling. The units self-fill by sucking in liquid through a stainless-steel trash pump before passing through a large inline filter and into the tank.

The range includes five models, starting with the ATV-pulled Multi 500 – a 500l and up to 10m (32ft) working width machine – right up to the trailed PTO-driven Multi 4000, which is a 4,000l model with up to a 24m (79ft) working width. The machines are distributed across Europe by Leslie Dwyer of APS Bioag in Co Kildare. Prices range from €10,500 up to €67,000 plus VAT.