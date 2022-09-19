The National Ploughing Championships at Rathnieska, Co Laois will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. / Donal O' Leary

While the weather will be “fairly cloudy” for patrons attending the first day of the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, there will be “pleasant sunny breaks too”, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster says the first day of the event will be mostly dry and mild, with highest temperatures reaching 17°C to 19°C.

Winds will also be light, with moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday evening and night will stay mild with a mix of cloud and clear spells. However, there will be a chance of some light rain or drizzle along western and northwestern coasts. Nighttime temperatures will fall to lows of 9°C to 13°C.

Overall, weather conditions for the Ploughing this week will be quite settled, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, says Met Éireann.