Day 2 of the National Ploughing Championships saw six ploughing classes take place.
The main events were the senior conventional and reversible classes.
12 competitors from the conventional class and 11 competitors from the reversible class qualified to compete in the test match tomorrow (Friday 17 September).
This test match usually takes place on grass, but will take place on stubble this year.
In fact, all ploughing is on stubble this year. The only competition on grass is the loy digging, which takes place on Friday.
The results from the day (Thursday 16 September) are outlined below. To keep up to date with all the action, click on this link.
Senior Conventional Plough Class Day 1 (no particular order)
Larry Bergin - South Tipperary
Christopher Cartin - Westmeath
Seán Keating - Wexford
Eamonn Tracey - Carlow
Kieran Coakley - west Cork
Padraig Brandon - Laois
Mathew Simms - Donegal
Seám Tracey - Carlow
Barry Kent - Wexford
Gary Simms - Donegal
Martin Kehoe - Wexford
John Murphy - West Cork
Senior Reversible Plough Class Day 1 (no particular order)
Paul Keating - Wexford
Michael Wycherley - west Cork
Gary Ireland - Kilkenny
Tom Donnelly - Wicklow
Jer Coakley - west Cork
Stephen Whelan - Wexford
Dan Donnelly - Wexford
Liam O’Driscoll - West Cork
Enda Kelly - Offaly
John Whelan - Wexford
Brian Mahon - Offaly
Farmerette Conventional Plough Class
1. Siobhán Dermody - Kilkenny.
2. Joanne Deery - Monaghan.
3. Ellen Nyhan - west Cork.
Macra Two-Furrow Conventional Plough Class
1. David Walsh - West Cork.
2. William Mulcahy - East Cork.
3. Gerard Mahon - Offaly.
Vintage Two-Furrow Mounted Plough Class
1. Joe Kelly - Galway.
2. Oliver Smyth - Meath.
3. Tom Beausang - Waterford.
Senior Horse Plough Class
1. JJ Delaney - east Cork.
2. Gerry Reilly - Galway.
3. Leslie Hanbridge - Wicklow.
