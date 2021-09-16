Joh Murphy after finishing his plot on Day two. he finished in the top 10 to compete in the test match. / Claire Nash

A view from the sky of the ploughing competitions on day two of the 90th National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Claire Nash

Day 2 of the National Ploughing Championships saw six ploughing classes take place.

The main events were the senior conventional and reversible classes.

12 competitors from the conventional class and 11 competitors from the reversible class qualified to compete in the test match tomorrow (Friday 17 September).

This test match usually takes place on grass, but will take place on stubble this year.

In fact, all ploughing is on stubble this year. The only competition on grass is the loy digging, which takes place on Friday.

The results from the day (Thursday 16 September) are outlined below. To keep up to date with all the action, click on this link.

Results from day two

Senior Conventional Plough Class Day 1 (no particular order)

Larry Bergin - South Tipperary

Christopher Cartin - Westmeath

Seán Keating - Wexford

Eamonn Tracey - Carlow

Kieran Coakley - west Cork

Padraig Brandon - Laois

Mathew Simms - Donegal

Seám Tracey - Carlow

Barry Kent - Wexford

Gary Simms - Donegal

Martin Kehoe - Wexford

John Murphy - West Cork

Senior Reversible Plough Class Day 1 (no particular order)

Paul Keating - Wexford

Michael Wycherley - west Cork

Gary Ireland - Kilkenny

Tom Donnelly - Wicklow

Jer Coakley - west Cork

Stephen Whelan - Wexford

Dan Donnelly - Wexford

Liam O’Driscoll - West Cork

Enda Kelly - Offaly

John Whelan - Wexford

Brian Mahon - Offaly

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class

1. Siobhán Dermody - Kilkenny.

2. Joanne Deery - Monaghan.

3. Ellen Nyhan - west Cork.

Macra Two-Furrow Conventional Plough Class

1. David Walsh - West Cork.

2. William Mulcahy - East Cork.

3. Gerard Mahon - Offaly.

Vintage Two-Furrow Mounted Plough Class

1. Joe Kelly - Galway.

2. Oliver Smyth - Meath.

3. Tom Beausang - Waterford.

Senior Horse Plough Class

1. JJ Delaney - east Cork.

2. Gerry Reilly - Galway.

3. Leslie Hanbridge - Wicklow.