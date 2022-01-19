Organisers have said that they hope the largely outdoor event will closely follow public health guidance over the three days. \ Donal O'Leary

The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is expected to be held in Ratheniska, Co Laois on the 20-22 September, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has confirmed.

The NPA has said that COVID-19 guidelines will be a priority for the organisers and reminded the public that event is held largely outdoors, over several hundreds of acres.

The confirmation was issued after the NPA met with an Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Thursday of last week to discuss the event’s return after a two year hiatus.

Welcome support

Managing director of the NPA Anna May McHugh welcomed the support received by the body since announcing the plans for championship’s return.

She also stated that exhibitors have been keen for the event’s return after an absence of trading at the event over the past two years.

“It has been wonderful to see the warmth and depth of support from all over the country – and even internationally – over the past couple of years for the National Ploughing Championships and in particular this year’s event,” she said.

“I’m delighted to announce that the Trade Exhibition portal will open in March and we will work very closely with exhibitors making sure they are up to speed on regulations as they unfold over the coming months,” added McHugh.