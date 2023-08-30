The Ploughing will be held 19-21 September this year. \ Claire Nash

Tickets to enter the National Ploughing Championships will be available at the gates this year, albeit at €30, an additional €5 on the €25 they can be bought for online.

Tickets for sale at the gates in 2022 were €25.

On site, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, pending a cut off from the emergency services present, according to National Ploughing Association (NPA) assistant director, Anna Marie McHugh. No visitor is guaranteed they will get a ticket at the gate, she added.

“The organisers will not be responsible for this,” said McHugh, advising that those planning to attend should buy their ticket online in advance.

“It’s a health and safety measure we’ve been told we’ve had to make,” she said.