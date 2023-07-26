The sight of the Liam McCarthy Cup being paraded usually heralded the end of the political holidays. Until recently, it was usually Kilkenny on an opentop bus, and it was always September, with political party thinktanks sharing the news bulletins with Brian Cody’s understated victory speech.

Now it’s usually Limerick, and it’s only July, the silly season has just started. The National Party’s (an actual far-right organisation) gold theft intrigue sounds like the plot for a sequel to the Blues Brothers.

Meanwhile, we saw Limerick and Kilkenny flags and banners mingle at Cillín Hill during last Friday’s protest against the pincer movement various regulation changes are having on farmers.

There’s no doubt that the derogation reduction looming was the catalyst, but banding and the Nature Restoration Law are part of the same picture. Dairy farmers are unhappy that a cow reduction scheme is being mooted, while many suckler farmers seem unhappy that they are not being offered one.

Meanwhile, in the background, rumbling away, is the issue of delays in payments to farmers this autumn. And this issue affects every farmer in the country.

For farming, September is all about the National Ploughing Championships. Presidents, Taoisigh and ministers flock to the Ploughing site, and will dutifully wind their way to Ratheniska, Ploughing’s answer to Ballyhale, in two months’ time.

There will be no ANC payment money landing in farmers’ accounts as they trek to Ratheniska. The minister won’t have that ace up his sleeve. Farmers will queue in the Department of Agriculture stand, to see if they are cleared for payment under the new BISS/CRISS/eco schemes.

Discovering they are cleared for payment will only be one part of the equation. Because many farmers may ask what their payment will be. The reply they receive will be the confirmation of the new CAP reality.

The farmers who get a small increase in their payment will be underwhelmed, whereas those who are hit with significant CAP cuts will be fuming.

Why aren’t we hearing more about these delays in payments at the moment? Well, the IFA has left the Charter of Farmers’ Rights committee over it. It feels that the imposition of this payment delay is unacceptable, and refuses to sit there tacitly accepting it.

This column covered the underlying issues back in April, and nothing has changed since. Particularly the fact that any penalties farmers face can be extracted from the second tranche of payments in December.

Farmers could get their part advance payment in October. Cheques before checks, as it were.