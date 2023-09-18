Those flocking to the National Ploughing Championships should wrap up well, with overcast conditions expected by the national broadcaster. \ Claire Nash

Tuesday

Those attending the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, should prepare for some light showers of rain on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is forecasting a high chance of rain in Co Laois up until noon, after which showers are expected to get lighter.

Other parts of the country are likely to see heavier spills, with a status yellow rainfall warning in place for many parts of the west.

Temperatures will remain around 15°C or 16°C for most of the day.

Winds are expected to be strong and gusty overnight, but are then expected to ease up across the country.

Wednesday

The national forecaster is expecting wet conditions until around 7am on Tuesday, after which drier spells should prevail.

It is expected to remain partly cloudy over the day, only breaking 15°C for a couple of hours, so those travelling to Ratheniska should wrap up well.

Those travelling to or from some western counties, such as Donegal and Mayo, should take care when driving, as a status yellow wind warning will remain in place until 6pm Wednesday.

Thursday

Met Éireann is forecasting that the day will stay largely dry up until 4pm, when some showers may fall.

Temperatures will sit between 9°C and 15°C for most of the day.

It is expected that the remnants of what is currently known as Hurricane Nigel making its way over the Atlantic Ocean will not reach Ireland.

It is anticipated that the weather event will feed into some rain over the weekend, along with some breezy conditions, according to Met Éireann.