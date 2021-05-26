Clare supporter Luca Ginnane (2) from Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, during a game in 2014. \ Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

D-day for CAP talks

Tune into our quick summary of CAP negotiations this week, including what the Minister for Agriculture told the Seanad before jetting off to Brussels.

What could be in the next CAP?

Deputy news editor Amy Forde discusses potential eco-schemes and other areas of the CAP strategic plan as negotiations continue in Brussels this week.

Denis Hurley on new hurling rules

Irish Country Living's sports writer, Denis Hurley, spoke to Anne O'Donoghue about the new rules in hurling and what they might mean for the game. The full interview is available on the Irish Country Living Podcast.

Hooves for Hospice dairy calf sale

Adam Woods was in Carigallen mart, Co Leitrim, at the weekend for a special sale of 40 calves for the Hooves for Hospice charity. Listen to what it’s about and what they hope to do over the next few years.

